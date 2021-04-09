Business Scoop
Dwelling And Household Estimates: March 2021 Quarter

April 9, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Key facts
At 31 March 2021:

  • private dwellings estimate – 1,954,000
  • households estimate – 1,865,300.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

