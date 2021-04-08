Sportsfuel’s Rapid Growth Continues With Its Latest Acquisition Of Vitamin Subscription Company, Vitally

Press Release – Sportsfuel Supplements

Sportsfuel, one of New Zealand’s leading sports nutrition retailers, has today announced its acquisition of Vitally, a 100% kiwi owned and operated vitamin subscription company.

The online supplement retailer was founded in 2007 and acquired by its current owners, Rob Greed and Alex Mark of brand holding group, Groovy Group, in July 2018.

Sportsfuel has served hundreds of thousands of Kiwi’s over the years, not only online – but also through their retail stores located across the North Island.

The Hamilton-based company has undergone many changes in recent years and is currently experiencing significant growth, which has fueled its recent acquisition of Vitally.

Vitally has been operating since April 2018 and already has a well-established customer base. The acquisition solidifies Sportsfuel’s rapid growth within the health & fitness industry in New Zealand.

Vitally offers a unique service, where customers sign up to receive vitamins every month as part of a personalised subscription program.

The vitamin plan provided for every customer is based on the answers they provide during a comprehensive questionnaire, which provides an in-depth assessment of their current state of health.

The subscription can be paused or cancelled at any time and aims to provide a convenient option for those looking for pure and premium vitamins, carefully selected by qualified nutritionists.

Alex Mark says, “We’re excited to invest our learnings from growing Sportsfuel over the last couple of years into Vitally and take the business to the next level. We’re looking to improve the site’s user experience and make the entire process more effective and efficient.”

“Although it’s too early to announce exactly what changes we’re going to make, we can confidently say that some exciting improvements will be occurring in the not-too-distant future.” He says.

About Groovy Group

Groovy Group is a brand holding group based in Hamilton, New Zealand. The company has been building and growing brands for over ten years and has a range of expertise in e-commerce, brand development and online performance marketing.

Currently, Groovy Group owns more than ten brands, which span across a range of categories such as health & nutrition, entertainment and SAAS. The company has experienced significant growth in recent years, specifically with its key brands, Sportsfuel and Game Kings, and has plans to expand into the Australian market in the coming months.

