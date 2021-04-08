Have Your Say On The Immigration (COVID-19 Response) Amendment Bill

Press Release – The Education and Workforce Committee

The Chairperson of the Education and Workforce Select Committee is calling for submissions on the Immigration (COVID-19 Response) Amendment Bill. This bill would extend the repeal date of the Government’s temporary powers relating to visas in response to the COVID-19 outbreak by two years, to the close of 15 May 2023.

These powers had enabled the Government to amend and extend visa conditions for large groups of people, stop people applying to travel to New Zealand while border restrictions are in place, and enable the revocation of entry permission.

The extension in powers is sought due to the continued border closure and global pandemic.

