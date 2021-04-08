Entries Open For The 2021 TVNZ-NZ Marketing Awards

Press Release – TVNZ

NZ Marketing magazine in partnership with the NZ Marketing Association are excited to announce the launch of the 2021 edition of the TVNZ-NZ Marketing Awards.

These Awards exist to celebrate the collective excellence in creative and strategic thinking that goes into award-winning marketing. They are about recognising those true pearlers. That one in 10,000 marketing concept that has all the layering, is well-formed and perfectly produced, resulting in a natural winner.

“Celebrating the Awards’ 30th anniversary, we are reminded of the exceptional marketing initiatives that have gone before, as we look forward to inviting the latest, greatest and occasion-worthy submissions,” says David Nothling-Demmer, editor of NZ Marketing Magazine.

The 32 Awards made up of 31 categories are split into three divisions: Sector Awards, Excellence Awards and Individual Awards.

The Sector Awards recognise the best-in-breed marketing within specific industry categories, while the Excellence Awards recognise excellence in specific marketing disciplines across different industries. See below for further details on the 2021 categories.

“This year is not only significant because we celebrate our pearl anniversary, but also because of the particularly challenging 2020 many brands faced. We look forward to honouring those marketing initiatives that were born out of adversity but have gone on to truly excel,” adds Nothling-Demmer.

Entries for the 2021 TVNZ-NZ Marketing Awards are made via the Awards Portal and involve the completion of a simple Entry Form as well as submission of relevant supporting documentation. Entry is available to everyone.

All information pertaining to the Awards, including a list of categories, details on the judging process and FAQs, can be found via the NZ Marketing website, here.

The 2021 TVNZ-NZ Marketing Awards are proudly brought to you by Premier Sponsor TVNZ, Category Sponsors NZME, oOh!media, The Radio Bureau, ThinkTV, One Picture, ReachMedia and ICG.

Producing the Awards alongside NZ Marketing is long-time partner and industry body the NZ Marketing Association.

Entries close Friday, May 14 2021 at 5pm.

