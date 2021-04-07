Fuji Xerox NZ Is Now Fujifilm Business Innovation

Press Release – CodeBlue

Apart from the change of identity, it is business as usual said the managing director of Fujifilm Business Innovation NZ Peter Thomas.

The company will continue to offer its core printing and document technologies and services, in addition to an expanding portfolio of enterprise software solutions, collaborative displays, managed print room services and IT services.

Fuji Xerox acquired ASX-listed rival CSG in February last year in a $140 million deal. In the process it also picked up IT services provider CodeBlue, which CSG had bought in 2015.

Thomas said CodeBlue was a great business generating amazing growth.

“That’s been a fantastic acquisition to our range of products and services and we see further opportunities for CodeBlue to grow,” he said.

