Trans-Tasman Bubble Critical First Step

The EMA says today’s announcement that the two-way trans-Tasman bubble will go ahead from midnight, April 18, will be welcomed by all businesses reliant on trade with Australia.

“This is the ‘rope up the cliff’ for many of our members who have been holding on waiting for the prospect of travel to and from Australia, for their staff and in particular their customers”, says Chief Executive Brett O’Riley.

“Importantly it needs to free up MIQ spaces as soon as possible so we can get more critical skilled workers into New Zealand. Not only do we need these people, but we need to encourage those workers already here from not going home, who have waited patiently to get their families into this country,” he says.

The resumption of quarantine-free travel will particularly help the visitor economy in areas like Northland, Auckland, Rotorua, Queenstown and the West Coast, including the hard-hit tourism and hospitality sectors, and their supporting service workers, Mr O’Riley adds.

“Our manufacturer and exporter members will also be keen to re-engage directly with their clients and suppliers as a result of travel being enabled. This is the critical next step in getting our economy and our communities back on to safer ground for their long-term viability and stability.”

