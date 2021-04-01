Super Fund HESTA Supports Front-line Health Workers With 24/7 Personalised Member Experiences By Using Boomi

Press Release – Dell Boomi

Auckland, New Zealand – April 1, 2021 – Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, today announced that HESTA has leveraged the Boomi platform to launch its Member Online portal, enabling it to provide 24/7 personalised member experiences and support an increased number of queries as members sought information on their superannuation in response to the pandemic.

HESTA is a national industry super fund for people working in health and community services. It supports more than 870,000 members – more than 80 per cent of which are women – and manages $52 billion in assets.

As part of a strategy focused on digital innovation and using data insights to deliver seamless, personalised experiences for its members, HESTA used the Boomi integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) to help build its own online member portal to deliver tailored support to each of its members.

Sheena Peeters, General Manager Technology at HESTA, said the Members Online portal was a critical customer engagement channel as it enabled members – many of whom are shift workers managing irregular hours – to access the services and information they need when they needed it.

“Our members are critical frontline workers,” said Peeters. “Not only are they incredibly busy, but many of them do shift work. Digital channels like Members Online allow us to be there for them 24/7, and ensure we’re serving them the right information at the right time.”

Peeters said in order to provide personalised member experiences, HESTA needed real-time access to its customer data, the ability to rapidly innovate and deliver customer value, and connections between multiple cloud applications and the superannuation fund’s core data sources.

The ability to easily integrate 150 processes and connect almost 30 corporate systems in a hub-and-spoke architecture with a low-code design empowered HESTA to design, develop, and deliver its own online portal. More recently, it also successfully built a cloud-based call centre in under a month, integrating with its CRM, online portal, and other digital channels so frontline staff have real-time data at their fingertips to give members personalised services in their time of need.

“Building our integration layer with the Boomi platform allowed us to quickly adapt Members Online to deliver to evolving member expectations as we go,” said Peeters. “It has also given us the ability to constantly iterate and release new functionality very quickly because it’s so easy to use. When you’re integrating the multiple systems and processes required to drive an online portal, there’s no room for complexity or extensive coding.”

Unlocking data to overcome newfound challenges

Katrina Waghorne, General Manager Digital at HESTA, said this ability to rapidly respond to member demand and integrate the necessary data across multiple applications proved pivotal in response to COVID-19.

“Last year we saw high volumes of traffic to the portal and website. Through Member Online, we were able to very quickly deliver specific messages that assisted our members.”

“Before implementing a data integration layer, we didn’t have access to the data needed to create personalised experiences at scale. Boomi has supported us so to deliver individually tailored experiences to members that will help us make a real difference to their financial future.”

Waghorne said as a result HESTA had greatly increased member engagement, including a 92 per cent year-on-year increase in Member Online traffic in June, with average time on site up 143 per cent.

Nicholas Lambrou, Managing Director Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) at Boomi, said many Australians were not aware of how important it was to take an interest in their superannuation. By driving more frequent engagement through personalisation, HESTA has inspired members to take control of their financial futures.

“HESTA’s devotion to its members is clear in the way it used digital technologies and the power of data to build truly tailored experiences and support its members as they face their greatest challenges.”

“By gaining control over their data and using it in new and powerful ways, HESTA made it easier for members to engage with their superannuation and take action to set themselves up well into the future.”

