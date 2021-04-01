Northpower Acquires Final Crown Infrastructure Partners Share In UFB Project

Press Release – Northpower

Northpower Limited have today announced the purchase of the remaining shares belonging to Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) in the subsidiary, Northpower Fibre Limited (NFL). The NFL venture was formed to deliver the Government’s Ultra Fast Broadband (UFB) initiative to 33,000 homes and businesses across the Whangarei and Kaipara region.

The partnership with Crown Infrastructure Partners, the NZ Government’s infrastructure funding entity, commenced in 2010 and delivered high-speed fibre optic connectivity to residents within the Whangārei catchment area by 2014. A second agreement in 2017 expanded connectivity to towns including Ruakaka, One Tree Point, Waipu, Dargaville, Mangawhai, Maungaturoto, Ruawai, Paparoa, Kaiwaka and Hikurangi. This second phase of the rollout was completed in January 2021.

The purchase of the remaining share of the Northpower Fibre Limited subsidiary has been a strong focus for Northpower Group CEO Andrew McLeod.

“Our high-speed fibre network has been delivered by Northlanders, for Northlanders, and is a great example of working in partnership with the Crown, local suppliers and global technology players. Our network connects Northland to the world and provides a critical platform for improving outcomes for our region. ” – Andrew McLeod, Group CEO, Northpower Limited.

From a NZ Government perspective, Crown Infrastructure Partners have firmly achieved the social and economic outcomes demanded from their significant investment in the Northland region, states Crown Infrastructure Partners CEO Graham Mitchell.

“The Ultra Fast Broadband initiative has unlocked prosperity and improved social outcomes for communities across New Zealand. In particular we have been delighted to work with Northpower as one of the first joint venture partners to deliver fibre benefits to these Northland communities.” – Graham Mitchell, CEO Crown Infrastructure Partners.

Northpower is continuing to invest in the fibre network, and has a strong focus on innovative solutions for connecting new subdivisions and satellite communities within proximity of the core fibre network. Darren Mason, CEO of Northpower Fibre Limited shares his outlook.

“Customer demand for fibre connections has exceeded all expectations, with the need for fast and reliable access increasing as New Zealand responds to new ways of working during COVID19. Independent testing reveals that fibre continues to outclass other technologies across every measure, significantly outperforming fixed wireless and satellite technologies on speed and reliability. Northpower Fibre is investing in exciting new innovation, and we look forward to unlocking this value for a wider set of consumers in our region in the near future.” – Darren Mason, CEO Northpower Fibre Limited.

As Northland experiences some of the highest population growth in the country, Northpower Fibre is committed to providing access to premium communications technology that enables people to work, play and thrive in one the most beautiful regions of New Zealand.

