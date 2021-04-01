No New Community Cases; 5 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no new COVID-19 community cases to report today and five new COVID-19 border-related cases to report in managed isolation.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

We are also reporting today that one previously reported positive COVID-19 case has been reclassified as not a case following further testing and investigation. They have been assessed as an historical infection which has been recorded in their home country, and therefore has been removed from New Zealand’s case numbers.

Grand Mercure managed isolation facility

As at 9am this morning, 333 of the 343 group of returnees who required additional monitoring after leaving the Grand Mercure have returned negative test results. Of the remaining 10, two were exempt because they are infants, one refused and three have been assessed by public health officials as requiring no further action. We are continuing to monitor the four outstanding results.

A highly precautionary approach has been taken with this group and the public health assessment is that they pose a low risk to the public.

COVID-19 case numbers

There are five new COVID-19 cases to report in managed isolation. Nine additional people have now recovered.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 67.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,145.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 42 historical cases, out of a total of 333 cases.

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 20 March India United Arab Emirates Day 10 / Contact of a case Auckland 23 March India United Arab Emirates Day 7 / Contact of a case Auckland 27 March India United Arab Emirates Day 3 / Contact of a case Auckland 30 March India United Arab Emirates Day 0 / Routine testing Auckland 30 March India United Arab Emirates Day 0 / Routine testing Auckland

Testing update

On Wednesday, 5,951 tests were processed. In the last week 34,946 tests have been processed, with a seven-day rolling average up to yesterday of 4,992 tests processed.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,902,915.

Up-to-date information on all testing locations nationwide is available on the Healthpoint website:

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,770,191 registered users.

Total poster scans have reached 237,052,450 and users have created 8,909,314 manual diary entries. There have been 874,590 poster scans in the last 24 hours to 1pm yesterday.

Next update

The Ministry’s next media release is planned for 1pm on Sunday 4 April.

