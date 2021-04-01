Future Cities A Unique Opportunity For Collective Impact In Defining Priorities For Auckland And Wellington

Press Release – JLL

Stellar panel of speakers to be hosted by global commercial real estate consultancy, JLL. Powered by data-driven insights, an increasing appetite to address climate change and social injustice and, as weve learned this year, a need for agility, our world …

Powered by data-driven insights, an increasing appetite to address climate change and social injustice and, as we’ve learned this year, a need for agility, our world is changing fast. And therefore so must our two biggest cities.

Does New Zealand’s successful COVID response, and our ability to go about our daily business relatively unchanged, give our cities a competitive advantage in this race to the future? Or will the comparative lack of disruption we’ve experienced at the hands of the global pandemic ultimately leave us without the drive to accelerate the changes we have so far really only glimpsed?

These will be among the questions tackled by a stellar panel of speakers hosted by global commercial real estate consultancy, JLL, at twin Future Cities events to be held in Wellington (Thursday April 7) and Auckland (April 15).

JLL NZ’s Managing Director, Todd Lauchlan, says the events, which had initially been scheduled for 2020, have now taken on greater significance.

“In a year filled with uncertainty, commercial real estate, our world, was at the centre of many of the biggest changes as businesses adapted to new normals.”

“Our motivation in hosting these events is therefore to bring together business leaders, innovators, urbanists and economists – all visionaries in their own right – not simply to generate conversation, but to foster genuine engagement that will serve our cities and their citizens well in a post-pandemic world.”

Guest speakers at the first event in Wellington include Women in Urbanism co-founder Emma McIness; Government Director at Dot Loves Data and former Mayor of Wellington, Justin Lester; Head of Property Advisory at NicheFM, Alison Pharaoh; and Simplicity Managing Director, Sam Stubbs.

“We’re delighted to have secured such a high-calibre and diverse line up of guest speakers for both Wellington and Auckland to help us explore how we build a better tomorrow together,” says Lauchlan.

“If you feel you have an active role to play in shaping Wellington’s future, then I would love for you to join us at the Majestic Centre next Thursday afternoon. While the event is free, space is not unlimited so please do register your attendance to secure your spot.”

Future Cities Wellington will be held at The Majestic Centre, level 28, 88/100 Willis Street, from 1-5pm.

Full speaker details and registration for both events is available at:

https://www.jll.nz/en/events/jll-wellington-future-cities-2021

https://www.jll.nz/en/events/jll-auckland-future-cities-2021

