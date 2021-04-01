Fleets Invited To Celebrate Fleet Safety At Evening With Greg Murphy

Press Release – Brake NZ

Fleet operators, suppliers and health & safety professionals are invited to join Brake, the road safety charity for An Evening with Greg Murphy.

The evening is one of a series of events to mark Brake’s 10th birthday. Attendees will hear from professional racing driver, road safety advocate and AutoSense Ambassador Greg Murphy, and have an opportunity to network with other fleet and health & safety professionals.

An Evening with Greg Murphy

Wednesday 14 April 2021, Auckland

Early bird tickets: $65 +GST (until 5 April)

Standard tickets: $75 +GST

This event will provide an opportunity to:

· Network with other fleet and health & safety professionals

· Hear from Greg Murphy about his life, work and passion for road and fleet safety

· Hear more about the work of Brake and Global Fleet Champions, some of our achievements over the last 10 years and some future developments in fleet and road safety

· Celebrate fleet safety with some of the past winners of the Australasian Fleet Champions Awards

About Murph

With over 400 V8 Supercar race starts, multiple Bathurst 1000 wins and appointments with some of the highest profile race teams in Australasia, Greg is rightfully considered one of the greats by fellow competitors and fans alike. Murph has now taken on a different role than behind the wheel, and is commentator during the races and a motorsport TV Presenter, and a road safety advocate, along with being an AutoSense Ambassador.

To register, book online. Find out more about the event at: globalfleetchampions.org/events/an-evening-with-greg-murphy/.

Greg Murphy is kindly attending this event thanks to AutoSense.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this event and give fleets an opportunity to hear from someone as experienced and passionate as Murph, and to network with others in the industry. Fleet safety is an important part of our work, and over the last 10 years a lot of developments have taken place in this space. We look forward to the future of fleet safety, and to working with fleet operators and suppliers to help reduce road risk. I encourage fleets to join us.”

Organisations can also access more events, webinar recordings and fleet safety resources by joining Global Fleet Champions, Brake’s not-for-profit membership service, sharing good practice in addressing road risk. Free to join, members receive access to resources such as guidance reports and tools for using with drivers, access to Brake’s webinars, information about other Brake events, and the latest road safety research. Find out more and join at www.globalfleetchampions.org.

