Crikey! Trade Me Hops Across The Ditch To Launch ‘Trade Mate’

Online marketplace and classifieds site Trade Me has announced it plans to expand its bubble and hop over the ditch, launching its full offering in the Australian market next year under the name Trade Mate.

Trade Me CEO Anders Skoe said it felt like the right time for the company to make the trans-Tasman move. “We know Aussies have been champing at the bit to use Trade Me, and we’re bloody rapt to be able to give it to them.”



Trade Me CEO Anders Skoe

The site will have the same functionality, but it will be chock-a-block full of changes to make this a truly ‘Straya experience. “Kev the kiwi has been replaced by hunk-a-spunk Kel the kangaroo, and Ping, our instant payment service, has been renamed Pong. You can add listings to your Gander List, search for $1 reserves on the ‘Go for broke’ stripe, and Cool Auctions have become Ripper Listings.

“We’ve also rebranded our sections to feel more appropriate for the Australian demographic – Marketplace has become ‘Odd Bobs’, Jobs is ‘Yakka’, Motors is simply ‘Utes’, and Property has been changed to ‘Bungalows’.”

Despite the upcoming changes, Mr Skoe said that the New Zealand market would remain a key focus for Trade Me. ”While we’re excited to be expanding, this isn’t a pavlova or Phar Lap situation – both Trade Me and Trade Mate will always be Kiwi born companies.”

Mr Skoe said early sign-ups have confirmed Australian members are pumped for the launch, with #fairdinkumwouldtradeagain already trending on Twitter. “We know Trade Mate is an ankle biter on the Aussie scene, but we reckon she’s gonna be a beaut.”

Trade Mate will launch on 1 April 2022.

