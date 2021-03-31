Ze Build Showcases Their Quality Building Works, House Renovations And Extensions In The Newly Launched Website

Press Release – Ze Build

Are you looking for building and renovating specialists in Auckland? Visit the newly launched website www.zebuild.co.nz of Ze Build and find out more about the home and commercial building and landscaping services they offer in Auckland. Zane Dykman and his team of the best builders in Auckland are qualified and licensed building practitioners.

Zane Dykman and his team of the best builders in Auckland are qualified and licensed building practitioners. They are the go-to construction company in Auckland for quality new architectural home builds, house extensions and renovations, hard landscaping, and commercial property projects. With over a decade of experience and knowledge in the building industry, and offering the Halo 10 year building guarantee for all new builds, Ze Build is truly a trusted Master Builder for all building projects.

The website focuses on four main areas: architectural builds, renovations/extensions; decks/hard landscaping; and commercial.

Architectural Builds

Offering the best new-build solutions, Ze Build brings new home dreams to life. Call the experts in architectural new builds in Auckland for complete new build design and construction of homes and townhouses, clear section builds or knock down and rebuilds. For an easy and seamless experience, contact an expert building specialist for your architectural new home build.

Renovations / Extensions

Planning to renovate the bathroom, extend or add a room, or carry out a full home renovation? Ze Build can handle all types of home improvements from the kitchen, bathroom, and laundry to full house upgrades or extensions. There is no job too big or small for the home renovation specialists as they cover all types of renovation works, including re-cladding and re-piling, leaking home modifications, and more.

Decks / Hard Landscaping

Ze Build transforms outdoor spaces by adding decks, fences, retaining walls, pergolas and other outdoor features with our hard landscaping services in Auckland. Creating stunning outdoor living spaces adds value to the property as well as aesthetic appeal. Whether you want to have a sunny patio, an architectural courtyard, a large deck to add indoor/outdoor flow, a stylish and secure fence, or a poolside entertainment area, talk to us with your ideas.

Commercial

With the team’s innovation and project management skills, Ze Build has worked on all types of commercial buildings and projects. From apartment builds and renovations, leaky building repairs, office developments, warehouses, to accommodation construction, Ze Build builders take care with every aspect from design to construction.

Ze Build offers quality construction services for Silverdale, Whangaparaoa, North Shore, West Auckland and Central Auckland

For more information on Ze Build and their home and commercial buildings services, check out: www.zebuild.co.nz.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url