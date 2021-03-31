Watercare Water Supply Update: 31 March

Press Release – Watercare Services

Rainfall:

Yesterday Past 7 days Hūnua Ranges 3.5mm 10mm Waitākere Ranges 11.5mm 15.5mm

Dam storage (in total):n to

Today: 52.61% Yesterday: 52.71% Normal for this time of year: 77.8%

Water consumption:

Target for second half of March 2021: 465 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average) Yesterday’s consumption 414 million litres Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 423 million litres

