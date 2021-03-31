Business Scoop
Network

Watercare Water Supply Update: 31 March

March 31, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Watercare Services

Please find below our water supply update for 31 March. Rainfall:   Yesterday Past 7 days Hnua Ranges 3.5mm 10mm Waitkere Ranges 11.5mm 15.5mm       Dam storage (in total):n to Today: 52.61% Yesterday: 52.71% Normal for …

Please find below our water supply update for 31 March.

Rainfall:

  Yesterday Past 7 days
Hūnua Ranges 3.5mm 10mm
Waitākere Ranges 11.5mm 15.5mm
     

Dam storage (in total):n to

Today: 52.61%
Yesterday: 52.71%
Normal for this time of year: 77.8%

Water consumption:

Target for second half of March 2021: 465 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
Yesterday’s consumption 414 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 423 million litres

Please see our weekly water supply update

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: