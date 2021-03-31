Watercare Water Supply Update: 31 March
Press Release – Watercare Services
Please find below our water supply update for 31 March. Rainfall: Yesterday Past 7 days Hnua Ranges 3.5mm 10mm Waitkere Ranges 11.5mm 15.5mm Dam storage (in total):n to Today: 52.61% Yesterday: 52.71% Normal for …
Please find below our water supply update for 31 March.
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Hūnua Ranges
|3.5mm
|10mm
|Waitākere Ranges
|11.5mm
|15.5mm
Dam storage (in total):n to
|Today:
|52.61%
|Yesterday:
|52.71%
|Normal for this time of year:
|77.8%
Water consumption:
|Target for second half of March 2021:
|465 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
|Yesterday’s consumption
|414 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|423 million litres
Please see our weekly water supply update
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url