RPT Unveils New Website Showcasing Their Expert Building And Home Inspection Services

Press Release – RPT

Are you looking for a home or building inspection specialist in the Waikato Region? RPT is the go-to property inspection experts. They offer project management services, long term maintenance plans, pre-purchase inspections, and dilapidation reports. Contact them through their new website: www.rpt.co.nz.

For comprehensive building surveying services, Waikato locals can trust RPT. Lance Harris, a former building contractor with over 20 years of experience, established the business of inspecting residential and commercial properties.

The website focuses on four main areas: pre-purchase inspections; project management; long term maintenance plans; and dilapidation reports. All reports are factual information about the property through investigation to find out any compliance issues and possible failures.

Pre-purchase inspections

Before investing in a residential property in Waikato, call in a professional who can give an informed decision. RPT offers a pre-purchase inspection service. Through a thorough investigation of the property’s components, structures, finishes, and systems, they can produce a close-up report with concise, easy to understand language and with a clear picture of the property’s current state.

Project management

For residential or commercial building projects, RPT offers expert project management solutions. From site meetings to authorising site instructions and variations, the team works alongside with you to provide guidance and even introduce designers and building contractors to ensure the contract and plans are of the highest quality.

Long Term Maintenance Plans

Need assistance to create and implement long term maintenance plans? To comply with the legal requirement and documentation for commercial buildings, apartment blocks and body corporates, and lease agreements, RPT helps in creating a detailed building maintenance schedule and forecast costs. Talk to a building specialist to find out how crucial it is to have a long-term building maintenance plan.

Dilapidation Reports

RPT provides a detailed overview of a property through dilapidation reports. Through this report, landlords, building companies, and tenants can have a snapshot of a property’s current condition. It helps in minimising risks and protecting their assets or dispute damage by tenants or building work.

RPT, based in Cambridge, carries out inspections across Cambridge, Hamilton and throughout the Waikato region

For more information on house and building surveying services from RPT, visit www.rpt.co.nz.

