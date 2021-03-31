No New Community Cases; 2 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no new COVID-19 community cases to report today and two new COVID-19 border-related cases to report in managed isolation. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is four.

Grand Mercure managed isolation facility

The investigation into the Day 12 case at the Grand Mercure managed isolation facility in Auckland continues. The total number of returnees in this group, who required additional monitoring after leaving the hotel, reduced by one yesterday to 343 because a person has left the country. Health authorities at this person’s destination country have been notified.

Of these 343 returnees, 340 have been contacted. Negative tests have been returned for all but 12 people. One of these 12 people has refused a test, with appropriate management and advice being provided by public health staff. We are continuing to monitor the 11 outstanding results.

COVID-19 case numbers

There are two new COVID-19 cases to report in managed isolation. Ten additional people have now recovered.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 72.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,141.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 42 historical cases, out of a total of 329 cases.

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 28 March India United Arab Emirates Day 1 / routine testing Auckland 29 March India United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine testing Auckland

Testing update

On Tuesday, 6,096 tests were processed. In the last week 35,204 tests have been processed, with a seven-day rolling average up to yesterday of 5,029 tests processed.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,896,964.

Up-to-date information on all testing locations nationwide is available on the Healthpoint website:

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,769,313 registered users.

Total poster scans have reached 236,173,829 and users have created 8,885,534 manual diary entries. There have been 833,615 poster scans in the last 24 hours to 1pm yesterday.

