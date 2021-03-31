Lexus Accelerates Its Electrified Future With LF-Z Concept

Press Release – Lexus New Zealand

Lexus announced last night the exciting future of the marque, with the world premiere of the “LF-Z Electrified” a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) concept car.

The LF-Z gives an insight into the Lexus electrification strategy that includes HEV (Hybrid EV), PHEV (Plug in Hybrid EV) and BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles).

Neeraj Lala, Lexus New Zealand CEO says, “The automotive industry both globally and in New Zealand are entering a period of once-in-a-century transformation.”

“In addition to the growing imperative to achieve carbon neutrality for the betterment of the planet customers lifestyles and values are changing and diversifying at a speed previously unimagined.”

“Lexus will continue to lead the luxury market in New Zealand in reducing CO2 emissions and is looking at its future powertrain offerings. By 2025 Lexus plans to introduce 20 new or improved models, including more than 10 electrified models such as BEVs, PHEVs and HEVs, based on the concept of offering the right products in the right place at the right time.“

“Vehicle concepts like the LF-Z Electrified, excite the senses and give you a true feeling of what Lexus and Experience Amazing means,” says Mr Lala.

LF-Z incorporates driving performance, styling, and technologies envisioned for realisation by 2025. It features ideal dynamic balance achieved through the optimal placement of the battery and electric motors, as well as, a new four-wheel driving force control technology known as “DIRECT4” with an electric motor placed at each wheel that generates a superior and highly flexible driving performance, setting the LF-Z Electrified apart from conventional vehicles.

Since the launch of the RX 400h – the world’s first luxury hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) – in 2005, Lexus customers have purchased nearly two million electrified vehicles globally, as at the end of 2020. Lexus globally offers nine models of (HEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in approximately 90 countries and regions around the world.

“In New Zealand we have seen customers moving to Lexus Electrified product with a 38% increase year to date*,” says Andrew Davis, Lexus New Zealand General Manager. “71%* of these sales are hybrid-electric powertrains.”

In addition to strengthening and expanding its core sedan models and SUV lineup, Lexus will pursue the possibility of rolling out models such as sports models that continue to provide the fun of driving, a car that redefines the concept of having a chauffeur, and new genres that have never before existed. In doing so, it will take on the challenge of providing new value that exceeds the expectations of its diverse customers.

By 2050, Lexus aims to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the lifecycle of its entire model lineup – from the manufacturing of materials, parts and vehicles to vehicle logistics, to the final disposal and recycling of older vehicles.

“Lexus has always pursued both performance and sustainability, and through the Lexus electrified vision, will continue to use technology to create a sustainable future while still embracing the enjoyment and pleasure that cars offer customers,” says Mr Lala.

In March 2024, to accelerate the planning and development of diverse and attractive products that are close to its customers, Lexus globally is scheduled to open a new business and technical center at which members involved in Lexus-brand development, design, production technology, and planning are to unite in creating the next-generation of cars and where the environment will be one for open collaboration that encourages co-creation with external partners.

*year to date to the end of February 2021

