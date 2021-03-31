Key New Appointments Announced

Press Release – Delta Insurance

Homegrown kiwi underwriting agency Delta Insurance Group has restructured its senior management team to prepare for a major growth push in 2021.

The changes see current Delta Insurance New Zealand Ltd CEO Craig Kirk appointed into a new role as Director for Underwriting Operations for the wider Delta Group, while Underwriting Manager Dinesh Murali replaces Mr Kirk as CEO and Managing Director of Delta Insurance NZ. Mr Murali will also join the Delta NZ Board of Directors along with Group Claims Manager Petra Lucioli with effect from 1 April 2021.

The management appointments follow the appointment in March of Kent Chaplin as Chief Operating Officer for the Group, a new role established to support the group’s business growth – 25% in New Zealand last year and double that in its Asian markets.

Delta Group Managing Director Ian Pollard says Mr Kirk’s appointment recognised the very strong prospects for expansion of the business globally. “This appointment will free Craig up to spend time on our Asia-Pacific business opportunities and to focus on what needs to be done across the Group to achieve the growth we see possible.”

Mr Pollard says the promotion of Ms Lucioli and Mr Murali recognised the leadership they brought to the company in their current roles. “Petra and Dinesh have been a big part of our success and we welcome the experience and knowledge they will bring to the Board table.”

He says the company, which celebrated its seventh year on 1 April 2021, will spend the next couple of months refining its expansion plans and hopes to be able to announce some exciting business developments mid-way through 2021.

