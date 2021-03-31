Crowdfunding Property Investment Platform Opoly Makes Property Ownership Possible From $100

Press Release – Opoly

Opoly.co.nz, a crowdfunding real estate investment platform, has opened its first property, at 4/338 Ponsonby Road, to investors and is seeking to raise $1.1M. The offer on the central Ponsonby apartment closes on 28th April, and is intended to be the first of many listings nationwide on the new equity crowdfunding site, which makes it easy to invest in individual properties.

Investors in Opoly buy a share, or ‘block’, in increments of $100 in a property, which is managed for three years before being sold. Investors receive net rental payments quarterly, and their initial investment plus any profit upon sale. Property management is being provided free of charge for this first offer.

“We are excited to launch our first property, a centrally-located 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Ponsonby, says Felix Watkins, Opoly’s Founder and CEO. “Opoly opens up investing in properties to all Kiwis, without a hefty deposit or onerous mortgage repayments.”

Opoly’s founders have experience in real estate, and believe more innovation is needed in a market whose processes have been largely unchanged for generations.

“Due to the recent tax deductibility changes, a lot of investors are finding that their mortgage repayments outweigh their rental income, and our users can benefit from more predictable cash-flows,” says Isaac Williams, Co-founder. “We have ambitious plans to grow our listings nationwide.”

Opoly has partnered with Collinson Crowdfunding, who is regulated by the FMA, to facilitate the offer. Investor shares are in a holding company which in turn owns each property.

For more information or to invest, visit opoly.co.nz

