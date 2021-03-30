SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Welcomes First Penguin Chick Of 2021!

Press Release – Sea Life Kelly Tarltons Auckland

Auckland – Tuesday 30 March 2021: SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s has welcomed the first penguin chick to hatch at the Aquarium this year! The baby arrived on Valentine’s Day and has recently made its debut in the Antarctic Ice Adventure display.

The King penguin chick is now six weeks of age and weighs almost 5kg. The baby was born to devoted parents Loaf and Solo, who have displayed their dedication by barely leaving their chick’s side.

“The fluffy little chick spent the first month of its life with its head tucked under dad Loaf’s tummy but has recently started venturing out and standing up in front. It is still too early for us to know the gender of the baby but it’s safe to say it is doing very well and being cared for wonderfully by its parents Loaf and Solo,” said Laura Seaman, Team Leader – Birds at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s.

The team at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s needs help naming the chick! Entrants can submit their suggestion online and the winner will receive two Penguin Passport experience where they can go on the ice to meet the beautiful birds.

The hatchling is the second baby for dad Loaf and the third for mum Solo. The team at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s run New Zealand’s only King penguin breeding program, which is one of the most successful programs of its kind in the world and been running for 24 years.

The Sub-Antarctic King penguins reside in SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Antarctic Ice Adventure alongside a colony of Gentoo penguins. They are ambassadors for their species, helping to raise awareness of the threats facing their wild relatives. The display is kept at an icy temperature of -2° to 0° Celsius all year round to mimic the bird’s chilly homeland of South Georgia Island where they are under threat from overfishing, invasive species and climate change.

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s is also home to rescued sea turtles undergoing rehabilitation, magnificent sand tiger sharks, hundreds of different fish species, and many more marine creatures. The Aquarium is open Thursday – Monday during the school term and seven days a week during the school holidays. All visitors must pre-book their tickets online in advance. Visit www.kellytarltons.co.nz for further information.

To enter the King penguin chick naming competition, please visit: https://www.visitsealife.com/auckland/information/news/penguin-chick-naming-competition/

