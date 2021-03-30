Business Scoop
Number Of New Homes Consented Per 1,000 Residents Increases

March 30, 2021PressRelease

The number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents in the year ended February 2021 was 7.8, Stats NZ said today.

The highest number of new homes consented was 13.4 in the year ended December 1973.

The number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents has been increasing since the early 2010s.

“Since the home-building low point in the early 2010s after the global financial crisis (GFC), the number of new homes consented for every 1,000 people living in New Zealand has increased year on year,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

