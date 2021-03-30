Controller Update And Other Announcements Published

Press Release – Office of the Auditor-General

We’ve published our latest Controller update. This update covers the period July to December 2020.

Most government spending for the first six months of 2020/21 has been properly authorised and was within the law. The only incidence of unappropriated expenditure that we have confirmed so far in 2020/21 is for the Government’s domestic tourism marketing campaign through Tourism New Zealand. Cabinet has now broadened the appropriation covering Tourism New Zealand’s marketing activity to include domestic marketing and has approved spending from 16 December 2020 under the relevant Imprest Supply Act.

Our intentions: Looking at how significant investment decisions are made

We’re carrying out a performance audit that will assess the effectiveness of the decision-making systems and processes that have underpinned investment decisions for two significant programmes of work on our infrastructure – the New Zealand Upgrade Programme and the shovel-ready fund. We picked these two because of their scale and complexity, and the level of public interest in them. You can read more about this performance audit on our website.

Blog post: Covid-19 and the risks ahead – the only certainty is uncertainty

We’ve recently published a blog post about the first Transparency International New Zealand Leaders’ Integrity Forum for 2021. The forum – like most of 2020 – remained focused on Covid-19. Assistant Auditor-General Melanie Webb recaps what was discussed.

