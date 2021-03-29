When Quarantine Free Travel Opens, Will You Be Ready?

Press Release – Department Of Internal Affairs

Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs is encouraging people to renew their passports now to avoid the rush when quarantine free travel opens.

“With the announcement of quarantine free travel expected soon, now’s the time to renew your passport so you can visit friends and family overseas,” says Julia Wootton, General Manager Services and Access.

You can renew your passport quickly and easily online at www.passports.govt.nz. Step-by-step instructions are available on the passports website to guide you through this process.

“Currently, over 400,000 passports have expired. We want New Zealanders to be ready for international travel when they need or want to head overseas.

“If you need to renew your passport, check the passports of others living with you too as they may have expired. Passports for families are often ordered together for an upcoming holiday, meaning they will expire at the same time,” says Julia.

When booking travel online, travellers usually need to provide valid passport numbers for everyone in the group, so now’s the time to check those passports haven’t expired.

Visit www.passports.govt.nz to renew your passport now.

