Three New Panellists To Shape Air New Zealand’s Sustainability Agenda

Air New Zealand has welcomed three new heavy hitters to its Sustainability Advisory Panel.

The airline has appointed Kohutapu Lodge & Tribal Tours Director Nadine Toe Toe, Non-Executive Director and Sustainability Adviser Sam Mostyn AO, and Sysdoc Chairman and Founder Katherine Corich to its Sustainability Advisory Panel.

The Panel was established in 2014 to work with Air New Zealand to improve and develop its sustainability strategy and drive the airline forward in the field of sustainable aviation.

Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer Captain David Morgan is excited to welcome the three new members onto the Panel with their diverse backgrounds and expertise in transformational leadership, climate change, sustainable tourism, and cultural and community engagement.

“Expanding the Panel to bring in these incredibly experienced and talented members is key to keeping us focused on sustainability. While it’s been an extremely challenging 12 months for Air New Zealand, we know how critical it is to continue working on being more sustainable as an airline and as an industry.”

“A major part of our Kia Mau company strategy is Ambitious Action on decarbonisation and keeping sustainability a key focus for Air New Zealand. Our Panel plays a critical role in shaping our sustainability agenda and ensuring the airline continues to drive impact in this space.”

“The three members add a wealth of sustainability knowledge and experience into an already very talented Panel, joining Sir Jonathon Porritt (Chair), Dr Susanne Becken, and Professor Tim Jackson.”

After being with the Panel since it began in 2014, Dame Anne Salmond has decided to step down.

“Air New Zealand would like to pay special thanks to Dame Anne for her immense contribution to the Panel and the positive influence she has had on shaping Air New Zealand’s sustainability journey,” says Captain Morgan.

Panel Chair Sir Jonathon Porritt says he is delighted Air New Zealand will be welcoming three new members onto its Sustainability Advisory Panel.

“This is such an important time for the airline, facing all the dilemmas associated with the global pandemic, but knowing the Climate Emergency and other big sustainability challenges still need to be addressed with even greater vigour and urgency.”

Check out https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/sustainability-advisory-panel for further information about the Panel and its members.

