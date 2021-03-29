Russell McVeagh Welcomes Back 6 Senior Lawyers

Press Release – Russell McVeagh

Russell McVeagh is welcoming back an impressive group of senior alumni who have returned to the firm over recent months, with many of these lawyers re-joining the firm following overseas experience working at top global law firms.

In addition to Tax partner Greg Neill who joins the firm in April*, Louise Taylor has joined as Special Counsel (Technology), and Sarah DeSourdy Hastings (Banking and Finance), Petra Carey (Competition/Public Law and Regulation), Isaac Manase (Corporate Advisory) and Natalie Steur (Property and Construction) are the firm’s newest Senior Associates.

Louise Taylor, Special Counsel, Technology

Louise has over 20 years’ experience as a technology specialist in New Zealand and the United Kingdom. She specialises in technology contracts and projects, and has advised on many business critical projects involving the supply of core technology solutions, infrastructure and services. She also advises on regulatory compliance issues, and has a particular interest in helping clients to harness the potential benefits of AI and other new and emerging technologies in a lawful and ethical way. Louise has written and spoken widely in both the UK and in New Zealand on artificial intelligence, the internet of things, cloud/fog computing, quantum computing, drones, and other technology trends.

Sarah DeSourdy Hastings, Senior Associate, Banking and Finance

Sarah began her career with the firm as a Summer Clerk and returns following over six years working in Allen & Overy LLP’s London office in the international capital markets group. As a Senior Associate, Sarah advised banks and asset managers on structured finance transactions.

Petra Carey, Senior Associate, Competition/Public Law and Regulation

Petra is a competition and regulatory lawyer, with over ten years’ experience advising clients on complex competition and regulatory matters in New Zealand, the UK and Europe across a range of industries. Prior to re-joining Russell McVeagh, Petra spent over six years working at Clifford Chance LLP in London and then as competition counsel at a leading technology private equity firm.

Isaac Manase, Senior Associate, Corporate Advisory

Isaac brings extensive experience advising on mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, overseas investment, joint ventures and a broad range of general corporate matters, joining our Corporate Advisory practice. He has spent the last four years with Slaughter and May in London advising on high profile cross-border and domestic transactions.

Natalie Steur, Senior Associate, Property and Construction

Natalie re-joins the Property practice after 9 years working in London, most recently for Addleshaw Goddard LLP. Natalie advises on all aspects of property law, particularly in relation to complex and structured real estate transactions and her areas of specialisation include commercial acquisitions and divestments, development agreements and pre-lets and real estate focused mergers and acquisitions.

Russell McVeagh CEO Jo Avenell said, “We’re pleased that these talented alumni have chosen to return to our firm – it’s particularly rewarding to know that many began their legal careers here and following time away gaining international experience, have each made the decision to continue their successful careers with us .”

*subject to Law Society requirements.

