Major Residential Development Site For Sale Set To Drive Kāpiti Housing Supply

One of the largest residential development sites on the Kāpiti Coast, identified as a key driver of the district’s future housing supply, has been put up for sale.

The approximately 98 hectares of freehold land, bordered by Waikanae Golf Course and the Kāpiti Expressway, is the location for further planned stages of Waikanae Beach’s developing Ngarara subdivision.

Stephen Lange of Bayleys Wellington, who is marketing the property for sale, said the land was located within a larger area identified by Kāpiti Coast District Council for urban expansion in the fast-growing district – which has a recognised need for thousands of new dwellings in coming decades.

Zoning is already in place for a primarily residential development via a special Ngarara Zone designation under the council’s Proposed District Plan. This allows for a mixture of low-density lifestyle subdivision, medium to higher density multi-level residential and small commercial centres.

Mr Lange said the planning framework for the land now on offer was geared more towards medium to higher density development.

“There are very few areas on the coast that allow for residential development at these densities. But the district has a recognised need for a significant boost in housing supply.”

“The Kāpiti District is one of New Zealand’s fastest growing areas, with a population which is projected to swell by some 16,000 people in the next 30 years. An estimated 6,500 new dwellings will be needed to accommodate this growth.”

Mr Lange said around 70 percent of the land being sold had the potential to be built on, with proposed densities across this area ranging from eight to 100 household units per hectare.

“As such, the Ngarara land represents a unique opportunity for serious developers to shape Kāpiti’s future residential growth.”

Sale of the Ngarara landholding will be by way of a tender closing on 28 April, through Bayleys Wellington.

Mr Lange said that, in addition to the area’s rapidly growing housing demand, a number of site-specific advantages underpinned the Ngarara land’s development potential.

“The land sits beside the Waikanae interchange of the Kāpiti Expressway, allowing immediate access north and south, with Porirua, Wellington City, Hutt Valley and Palmerston North all within an easy drive. Significant roading changes including Transmission Gully and the Peka Peka to Otaki expressways will further speed up connectivity.

“The natural contours mean the site faces west/northwest to capture all-day sun and, from much of the site there are views either over the adjacent golf course or over attractive wetlands towards Waikanae Beach and Kāpiti Island,” Mr Lange said.

“A portion of the land for sale contains the nationally-recognised Kawakahia wetland. Protected by QEII covenants, this is a unique natural asset which will complement any development with scenic walkways and boardwalks proposed around the wetlands.”

The location is well served by local amenities in Waikanae township and Waikanae Beach, and is five minutes’ drive from the Kāpiti Coast’s main commercial hub at Paraparaumu – including the 120-shop Coastlands shopping mall and the Kapiti Landings business park.

Mr Lange said initial earthworks had been completed across some areas of the land for sale, with the balance comprising gentle rolling, mostly west-facing sand hills.

A small commercial centre was about to get underway at the entrance to the subdivision, to service the needs of the subdivision and neighbouring Waikanae, he said.

Vehicle access to the subdivision from the south is via Te Moana Road, the main east-west connection between Waikanae township and Waikanae Beach. Te Ara Kawakahia is planned to be the main connector route through the subdivision, to eventually join up with Ngarara Road in the north.

There is also limited access on the western side via an easement from Rutherford Drive and through the Pharazyn Reserve at the far northern corner of the land.

Mr Lange said the property for sale consisted of five interconnected freehold lots.

The vendors, whose family had farmed the land for over four generations, drew up detailed plans for a subdivision around 10 years ago supported by a Council Plan Change creating the special Ngarara zoning.

Plans for the development of the land now for sale relate to four Neighbourhood Development Areas (NDAs) initially proposed as part of the Plan Change.

Stage 1: Waimeha – An initial 45 lots were developed and sold in the initial stage of this NDA. Recent sales have seen sections fetch prices of up to $1,000 per square metre. The vendors are also developing a small commercial centre as part of this initial stage, with a café, restaurant, convenience store and five boutique shops.

The balance of Stage 1 makes up a portion of the land available for tender. Site works have been carried out to allow for another 240 or so medium and higher density lots, dependent on a new owner’s plans.

Build forms for this area include high-density mixed use with height limits up to 12 metres, 50 percent site coverage and up to 65 household units per hectare (HHU/ha), plus high-density residential of two to three storeys (8-10 metres) and 30 to 100 HHU/ha, with an average of 40 HHU/ha.

Access is from Te Moana Road, the main entrance to the subdivision.

Stage 2: Ti Kouka – Another 245 lots were initially proposed for this second neighbourhood, including a hilltop village square, elevated apartments along the dunes plus a potential retirement village. Proposed densities across this neighbourhood were between 10 and 40 homes per hectare with eight-metre height limits.

Stage 3: Homestead – A portion of this neighbourhood is also being offered up as part of this tender, while the owners seek to retain a portion. Initial plans had some pockets with a density of eight homes per hectare, ranging up to 25 homes per hectare. Contours allow for views west towards the beach and Kāpiti Island or east towards the Tararua ranges.

Stage 4: Totara Dunes – Development here would require discussion with the QEII National Trust. Controls in this neighbourhood stipulate maximum height limits of eight metres and floor areas of 110 square metres.

