Employment Indicators: February 2021 – Information Release
Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.
Key facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for February 2021 (compared with January 2021) were:
- all industries – up 0.0 percent (246 jobs)
- primary industries – down 1.6 percent (1,652 jobs)
- goods-producing industries – up 1.1 percent (4,737 jobs)
- service industries – up 0.2 percent (2,856 jobs).
