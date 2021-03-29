Employment Indicators: February 2021 – Information Release

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market. Key facts Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for February 2021 (compared with January 2021) were: all industries up 0.0 percent (246 …

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for February 2021 (compared with January 2021) were:

all industries – up 0.0 percent (246 jobs)

primary industries – down 1.6 percent (1,652 jobs)

goods-producing industries – up 1.1 percent (4,737 jobs)

service industries – up 0.2 percent (2,856 jobs).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url