Tomorrow: Firstgas Releases Plan On Zero Carbon Gas

On Monday 29 March, Firstgas Group will unveil a plan that details a transition from natural gas to hydrogen in their pipelines from 2030. The plan is based on a report by international hydrogen experts after a two year-long analysis that was …On Monday 29 March, Firstgas Group will unveil a plan that details a transition from natural gas to hydrogen in their pipelines from 2030.

The plan is based on a report by international hydrogen experts after a two year-long analysis that was 50% funded by the Government through the Provincial Development Unit.

In recent months, the public and business world has been alarmed by a focus on the end of gas, including a threat to bottled LPG for BBQs.

This plan shows how New Zealand can use its gas assets to transition to a new zero carbon form of gas that will support the electricity network.

