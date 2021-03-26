SH1 Closed Southbound Between Mercer And Te Kauwhata

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises all southbound lanes are closed and northbound is down to one lane on State Highway 1 between Mercer and Te Kauwhata due to multiple crashes in the area. Southbound traffic will be detoured at Mercer via Koheroa Road …Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises all southbound lanes are closed and northbound is down to one lane on State Highway 1 between Mercer and Te Kauwhata due to multiple crashes in the area.

Southbound traffic will be detoured at Mercer via Koheroa Road onto State Highway 2 where they will travel east until meeting Okaeria Road. They will then need to follow Okaeria Road through Waerenga and Te Kauwhata, before rejoining SH1.

The detour route is likely to add at least 30 minutes to journey times.

Northbound traffic should plan for long delays or consider an alternative route.

There is heavy fog in the area and visibility is poor, so motorists are asked to take extra care.

Lane closures are likely to remain closed for some time for clean-up and vehicle recovery and motorists should delay their travel, where possible, or to make use of detour or alternative routes.

Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on the closures, delays and detour route.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

