Fleets Urged To Look At Driver Health And Wellbeing In New Webinar

Press Release – Brake NZ

Fleet operators are encouraged to attend the latest free fleet safety webinar from Brake, the road safety charitys Global Fleet Champions initiative, which will be a focused look at the links between driver health, wellbeing and safety on the …

Fleet operators are encouraged to attend the latest free fleet safety webinar from Brake, the road safety charity’s Global Fleet Champions initiative, which will be a focused look at the links between driver health, wellbeing and safety on the road.

The webinar, sponsored by Fleetcoach, is part of a series of webinars run through Global Fleet Champions, which shares best practice information and resources for addressing road risk.

Attendance at the webinar is free, and it is open to health & safety staff, fleet managers, senior management staff, and anyone else with responsibility for at-work drivers at their organisation.

Spotlight on… driver health and wellbeing

Wellbeing, positive work culture, job satisfaction… and safe driving – they’re all connected

Thursday 15 April, 2pm – 2.45pm NZST

Wellbeing, positive work culture, job satisfaction…. and safe driving – they’re all connected. Research has revealed that psychological wellbeing not only leads to good health (the body-mind connection) but also has other positive side effects that organisations need to be aware of, and clearly indicates that employees who are well and happy are more efficient and safer workers.

This webinar will discuss:

the latest research into what really determines good health, wellbeing and safety of employees in organisations

tips on creating a positive work culture so that employees can flourish and keep themselves safe.

The keynote speaker at this session will be Dr Robert Isler, Associate Professor of Applied Cognitive Psychology at University of Waikato and Head of Research at Fleetcoach. Dr Isler is an internationally published and recognised research leader, and an award-winning creator of new and innovative driver training solutions. His research forms the foundation of both the eDrive (for learner drivers) and Fleetcoach (at-work and fleet drivers) training programmes.

To register, book online, or email info@brake.org.nz. Find out more about the event at: globalfleetchampions.org/events/spotlight-on-driver-health-wellbeing/.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director, said: “The health and wellbeing of drivers is an important part of any fleet risk management programme, yet it is an area often overlooked by organisations. Research shows that there is a link between psychological wellbeing and safety. Driving for work is a significant health & safety risk to organisations, so it’s essential that fleets have relevant policies and procedures in place to address risk. This webinar will provide information on the latest research in this field, and discuss what fleets can do to include it within their programme.”

Craig Cockerton, COO, Fleetcoach said: “Driver safety and wellbeing are an essential part of any organisation’s health and safety strategy. At Fleetcoach, we bring a wellbeing approach to driver training through a focus on the driver as an individual and their health and wellbeing. We draw from the discipline of positive psychology, because the research clearly shows that happy people make better drivers. We’re excited to work with Brake in supporting this webinar which provides an insight into some of the research that informs our focus on driver health and wellbeing.”

Organisations can also access more events, webinar recordings and fleet safety resources by joining Global Fleet Champions, Brake’s not-for-profit membership service, sharing good practice in addressing road risk. Free to join, members receive access to resources such as guidance reports and tools for using with drivers, access to Brake’s webinars, information about other Brake events, and the latest road safety research. Find out more and join at www.globalfleetchampions.org.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url