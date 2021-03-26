Air New Zealand Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Appointment

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has appointed Mat Bolland to the newly created role of Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. With a corporate affairs career of more than 20 years, Mr Bollands experience has spanned energy, water and telecommunications through periods of crisis …

Air New Zealand has appointed Mat Bolland to the newly created role of Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

With a corporate affairs career of more than 20 years, Mr Bolland’s experience has spanned energy, water and telecommunications through periods of crisis and significant industry change.

Mr Bolland is currently General Manager Corporate and Regulatory Affairs at 2degrees where he is responsible for government relations, regulatory and public policy, corporate communications and public relations.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says Mat will be an outstanding addition to the Executive team at a time of growth and recovery for the airline.

“By bringing our government relations, regional, cultural and regulatory affairs, and communications functions into one team under Mat, the airline will be well placed to strengthen those key stakeholder relationships which have never been more important. I know Mat is going to make a terrific contribution to shaping our future business for the benefit of all stakeholders.

“It’s an exciting time to come onboard as we look forward to starting up more travel with our close neighbours. We look forward to welcoming Mat to the Air New Zealand team.”

Mr Bolland is a Fellow of the Public Relations Institute of New Zealand.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url