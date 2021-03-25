Virtual Reality (VR) Training Programme Puts 95% Of Hawke’s Bay Cadets Into Jobs

Press Release – Whiti

More than 95 per cent of unemployed graduates who participated in a cutting edge virtual reality (VR) vocational and life skills training programme in Hawke’s Bay have achieved long term employment.

Funded by the Te Ara Mahi allocation of the Provincial Growth Fund, the Whiti Supply Chain Cadetship – powered by IMPAC – teaches forklift operations using VR simulators, and broader life skills training such as goal setting, resilience and confidence. The wrap-around approach is achieving extraordinary results in the labour-strapped primary industries sector.

Of the participants on the Whiti cadetship – which is also aimed at those who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic – 30% are women, far higher than the estimated industry average of less than 5% of forklift drivers being female.

One such success story is Osheanah Abbott, a WINZ referral and mother of four children who obtained a packhouse supervisor’s role with Rockit Apples after completing the course.

“I had no confidence in myself going into the Whiti cadetship. I couldn’t even talk to other people on the course at the start. After completion, I was able to go straight into a packhouse supervisor’s role. Two days into the job, I was training my team and loving it. The cadetship did that for me.”

Abbott attributes much of her success to the Whiti course facilitators and the cadetship environment’s supportive nature. “I never thought I would earn above minimum wage, but now I get paid way above that.”

IMPAC’s Whiti Programme Manager, Andrew Stone, says the nature of the VR training means cadets completing the two weeks can emerge with a similar level of technical competence to somebody who has been driving a forklift for at least a year.

“This potential was seen by the Provincial Growth Fund whose funding helped establish Whiti in the Hawke’s Bay. The results achieved to date have seen the course also now provided to Ministry of Social Development clients, with plans to go nationwide.

“We ask employers to offer 10-month fixed-term contracts as a minimum which is a radical step for many of them used to short-term contractual arrangements. We are encouraged by the industry support we have received from the likes of Mr Apple, Rockit Global, T&G, Tumu Timbers and Lineage.”

Stone said the VR simulators enable cadets to learn between 4 and 20 times faster than traditional methods. “I’d say that when it comes to forklifts, it’s probably 20 times faster.”

Abbot, who self-isolated for more than a year due to her mental health challenges, also faced stiff resistance from her broader whanau. Older family members were afraid that if she landed employment, she would be unable to take care of their needs.

“But with the support of my partner and children, I completed the cadetship, got a new well-paying job and moved house. The kids have started school. My whanau, who put up so many roadblocks at first, are happy for me now – they are upset with themselves that they were so pessimistic, to begin with, but it has worked out well.”

Stone says that giving people vocational skills without upskilling more holistically in areas such as personal finances and communication, does not provide a sustainable solution for job seekers or employers.

“Whiti, which means bridge, was created to help people get better employment, better pay and to persevere to get the most out of the qualifications earned by them. Cadets are able to make better choices because they know where next week’s rent is coming from and that the bills are getting paid.”

