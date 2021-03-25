TPBank To Issue JCB Card In Vietnam

Press Release – ACN Newswire

Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) and JCB International Co., Ltd. – the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., announced the launch of TPBank JCB Credit Card today. The new TPBank JCB Credit Card offers one card grade: …Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) and JCB International Co., Ltd. – the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., announced the launch of TPBank JCB Credit Card today.

The new TPBank JCB Credit Card offers one card grade: Gold card. The holders of TPBank JCB Credit Card can access JCB’s global acceptance network with about 35 million merchants in the world.

With TPBank JCB Credit Card, customers can enjoy numerous of attractive features and exclusive benefits, such as special discount at more than 100 high-end restaurants, earning reward points for every card spending transaction (5,000 VND is equivalent to 01 reward point) and five times reward points when spending at supermarkets & shopping centers. Besides, customers will receive additional 10,000 reward points for every 10 million VND spending per month. With reward points, customers can redeem with a wide range of attractive gift items. During the launching period, new card members will get many attractive privileges such as: waived annual fee and issuance fee in the 1st year, complimentary insurance package worth 120 million VND as well as 10,000 reward points for those who have total transaction volume of 3 million VND during the 1st month. In addition, TPBank also offers valuable gifts for card members with highest spending amount in each month.

About TPBank

Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) was founded on May 5th 2008. TPBank inherits technological expertise and financial strength from its strategic shareholders including DOJI Gold & Gems Group, FPT Group, Vietnam National Reinsurance Corporation (Vinare), SBI Ven Holding Pte. Ltd (Singapore), IFC International Finance Company (under World Bank) and PYN Elite Fund.

With mission to offer most effective banking & finance solutions to customers, especially the young and active segment, TPBank has always been pioneering in setting trends in modern banking services. Basing on advanced technological infrastructure and specialized management, TPBank has created many breakthrough products which has helped TPBank become the first bank with a diversified and outstanding digital banking ecosystem in Vietnam.

TPBank has been in the Top 10 most prestigious Vietnam’s commercial banks 2020 by Vietnam Report. The Bank has been striving to become a leading retail and universal bank in Vietnam by focusing on providing with the highest added value to customers. This is also the compass for TPBank’s sustainable development.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 35 million merchants in the world. JCB Cards are now issued in over 20 countries and territories with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.

