Muller Road Works On Target

Major stormwater and wastewater pipe replacement works required as part of the Muller Road services upgrade are on track to begin after Easter.

From 6 April, the Redwood Street end of Muller Road will be closed day and night for two to three weeks to allow for new wastewater connections to existing pipes.

Once completed, the east bound lane of Muller Road will reopen between 6.00 pm and 7.00 am while the stormwater pipes are installed. The west bound lane will stay closed day and night.

This next stage follows on from the successful installation of the new water main pipes from Redwood to Scott Street. Further work is required to connect these new pipes to the existing system and this will require some temporary water shutdowns to affected properties in mid-April, but advance notice to residents will be given.

Local contractor Fulton Hogan has been engaged by the Council to undertake this $3.4 million critical infrastructure project.

