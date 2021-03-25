Most Businesses Accessed COVID-19 Financial Support
Three out of four firms received COVID-19 related financial support from the government in 2020, Stats NZ said today.
“Government assistance offered during COVID-19 restrictions, including wage subsidies and business loans, was one of the key things businesses used to help stay afloat last year,” business statistics manager Geraldine Duoba said.
The size of a business (measured by its number of employees) was not a major factor in whether that business took the opportunity to better manage its finances.
