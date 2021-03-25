All Aboard Hamilton To Auckland Commuter Train

Press Release – New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Transport Minister Michael Wood today joined the official launch of the Te Huia commuter rail service, which connects Waikato and Auckland.

The Government has invested $85.8 million in the service through Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. Local authorities have provided $12.2 million.

“Te Huia has the potential to replace up to 73,000 return car trips annually, helping to ease congestion and supporting our goal of reducing climate emissions from transport,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Tackling climate change is a Government priority and remains a core part of our COVID recovery plan. Meanwhile getting Te Huia up and running has also helped our COVID economic recovery, with jobs being created building the new stations and refurbishing the carriages.

“By strengthening the connection between New Zealand’s fastest growing job hubs, we’re helping boost the regional economy.

Michael Wood said by providing a modern service, commuters had a real choice between being stuck in traffic or travelling by train.

“We know when we give people real travel choices, they can leave the car at home, which helps ease congestion and reduces emissions. The carriages have free Wifi, air conditioning, and plenty of tables and power points, so passengers can use their travel time productively.

“We’ll continually monitor the service to make improvements, and more stops could potentially be added in the future,” Michael Wood said.

Regular commuter services begin April 6 and will run return from Frankton to Papakura twice a day during the week, and once on selected Saturdays.

For more information and the full timetable, go to: https://www.tehuiatrain.co.nz/

