NZ Tech Making A Global Difference

New Zealand augmented reality app homeAR raises $750k from local private equity to take its market-leading Augmented Reality technology global.

Auckland, New Zealand: As the world continues to battle with the social and economic effects of Covid-19 and Auckland recently having its 4th Level 3 lockdown in the last twelve months, New Zealand technology innovation charges on.

homeAR founder and CEO Richard Penny started work on homeAR from his basement in his Auckland home in 2018, due to his frustration during the process of building his own home. Since then, he’s created what many consider to be the world’s leading AR tech for residential construction, all built right here in New Zealand by local talent.

With an amazing product, a strong New Zealand customer base and key US partnerships established, the homeAR team have recently been able to raise $750k of a mix of US and local private equity to fund product development and expansion into the US market. The recent US market “soft launch” has proven that there is real demand for homeAR’s tech, due to the unique B2B value proposition, which focuses on helping builders generate more

sales and deliver a market-leading customer experience.

A great example of how homeAR’s unique tech is helping builders is national building brand Milestone Homes. They have been on the homeAR platform since 2020 and see it as an important continuation of their strategy to deploy technology wherever it can deliver better outcomes for clients, while giving them a competitive edge. Milestone Homes Director Nigel Smith had this to say. “The service delivery we aspire to provide to our clients, assisting them in the confidence to select a new home design has been greatly enhanced by the use of homeAR technology – both in the office and onsite. We are very excited about what the future holds for this technology”.

homeAR Quote – Richard Penny (CEO)

“It’s been great to get so much validation of our hard work from investors and local and overseas customers, especially during a difficult time for global communities and economies. Whilst we would never wish for an event such as Covid, it has helped homeAR, as more people look to ways to digitise their businesses as face-to-face contact and travel have reduced. We’re so excited about helping our customers grow their businesses, our future and the potential returns for our investors.”

homeAR Quote – Aidan Lett (Head of Growth)

“It’s been so exciting to become part of the journey with Rich and the homeAR team, the product is amazing and another great example of Kiwi ingenuity that has global application. Thankfully some of the road to market has been paved by awesome Kiwi companies like Xero and Pushpay, and New Zealand inc. has an enhanced brand on the global stage right now, which means opening doors is a lot easier than it used to be 7 or 8 years ago.”

homeAR kicked off in Beta form in New Zealand in October 2019 and now has a number of leading New Zealand builders on the platform. Since raising capital homeAR, has launched into the US market in Feb 2021 and begun phase 2 of product development, to build out an extensive product roadmap and extend its leadership.

With offices in Auckland and Tauranga New Zealand, homeAR is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform designed to transform sales, marketing and customer experience for residential construction companies, by allowing them to create more moments that sell homes. The centrepiece of the homeAR platform is its ability to deliver buyers a full-scale walkthrough of a home, on site, before it is built, using just a mobile phone or iPad. This reduces friction in the sales and project management process, improves the customer experience and gives builders a unique point of difference in the marketplace.

