Exports And Imports Down Despite Rebound In Trade With China

The value of total goods exported fell $416 million compared with the same period last year. Exports were down to all New Zealand’s top trading partners except China, which saw an increase of $369 million from February 2020.

“Last year, we saw trading restrictions with China and higher than usual beef exports to the United States in February. In February 2021, exports to China increased comparatively, whereas exports to the United States and other countries have decreased,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

