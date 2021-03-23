New Programme A Boost For South Taranaki Job Seekers

Press Release – South Taranaki District Council

South Taranaki District Council (STDC) has been successful in receiving funding to deliver a programme to get young people into sustainable employment. The opportunity came via the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ), a nationwide network of New Zealands …

South Taranaki District Council (STDC) has been successful in receiving funding to deliver a programme to get young people into sustainable employment.

The opportunity came via the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ), a nationwide network of New Zealand’s Mayors that aims to enable people under 25 to achieve long-term economic independence. MTFJ has developed a Community Recovery Programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development (MSD). A response to Covid-19, the programme is designed to deliver sustainable employment to young workers across Aotearoa/New Zealand and those who have been displaced due to the pandemic. Successful in several small rural areas, the model is now being piloted in larger provincial centres.

In South Taranaki, the goal of the pilot is to help at least 25 young people into sustainable employment (paid work of at least 30 hours a week) by July 2021. If the pilot is successful, STDC plans to extend the service for at least another 12 months.

Local knowledge and networks will play a big part in creating employment opportunities says MTFJ Chair, Max Baxter. “Mayors and councils know their rangatahi, their local businesses, their industries, and where the gaps are, and with the support and resources of the Ministry of Social Development, have risen to meet the Covid employment crisis.”

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon is looking forward to working with local employers. “This is exciting because we will be able to assist local businesses with recruitment, training, guidance and in some cases subsidies to help them take on workers. There will be positive outcomes for employers and job seekers alike,” he says.

To deliver the programme, STDC has partnered with the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce and their successful Chamber Hub initiative. Run with MSD, Chamber Hub has provided employment to 60 people in North Taranaki in the last six months by connecting job seekers and business through employment and training.

The funding will enable the establishment of Chamber Hub South, says Taranaki King Country Whanganui Regional Commissioner Gloria Campbell.

“We have had great success in our joint initiative with the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce which has been successful in placing people in jobs in North Taranaki. Now, a similar resource is in South Taranaki enabling people to be matched with jobs. We have a large pool of people willing to work and initiatives such as this can maximise opportunities for the region’s economic wellbeing.”

With an office in Hāwera and services covering all South Taranaki, Chamber Hub South will initially employ two staff to identify, match, train and place job seekers with employers. Relationship management and ongoing support after placements will also be a focus.

Taranaki Chamber of Commerce CEO Arun Chaudhari is excited by the opportunity that Chamber Hub South brings to the District.

“The Taranaki Chamber of Commerce is privileged to partner with the South Taranaki District Council, to help create sustainable work outcomes for unemployed young people under the age of 25 in South Taranaki. We will look to replicate the successful Chamber Hub model in South Taranaki, continuing to work with our key supporters, WITT, Tasman Toyota and OurCloud,” he says.

Chamber Hub South will be operational by the end of March. To register as a prospective job seeker or employer, visit www.taranakichamber.co.nz or call (06) 759 9080

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url