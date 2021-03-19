The New Age Of Māori Farming – On Māori Television

Press Release – Maori Television

A documentary series showcasing indigenous success across New Zealand’s farming and agricultural sector premieres on Māori Television on Tuesday 30 March 2021 at 8.00 PM.

HOME, LAND AND SEA throws the spotlight on whānau, hapū and iwi who are turning away from mainstream farming practices in favour of less damaging, ‘whenua-friendly’ ways.

Producer Nicola Smith (Ngāti Kahungunu) from Rotorua-based production company Jack Media Limited says the Māori approach to farming often differs to more conventional mainstream methods.

Smith says the fundamentals of Māori success are usually underpinned by the concepts of kaitiakitanga (guardianship) and manaakitanga (respect for the land and sea).

“Growing cultural confidence, acknowledging ancient harvesting customs and reverting to traditional rituals such as planting by the moon – these now underpin and guide business and land-use decision-making.

“Key drivers for Māori are sustainability and capacity building for the future – not just for the immediate whānau but for iwi, hapū and the generations still to come.”

Coming up on HOME, LAND AND SEA:

EPISODE 1 – Tuesday 30 March 2021 at 8.00 PM: Acclaimed dancer and choreographer Taiaroa Royal (Te Arawa, Ngāti Raukawa, Kai Tahu) gave up city life and returned home to Lake Ōkareka in Rotorua to take over the family farm after the death of his brother in 2016.

While the family has focused on transforming their 500 acres to more sustainable practices, they soon discovered that the land offered so much more. Directed by Ramon Te Wake (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa).

EPISODE 2 – Tuesday 6 April 2021 at 8.00 PM: Kono NZ LP is proof that Māori values in business can pay off with profit and purpose working hand-in-hand. An associated business of Wakatū Incorporation, Kono is a food and beverage producer and exporter of premium wine, seafood, craft beer, fruit and natural fruit bars.

The company aspires to be the world’s leading indigenous food and beverage provider and has a global consumer focus including a wholly-owned trading entity in Shanghai. Directed by Eve Palmer (Ngāti Kahungunu).

EPISODE 3 – Tuesday 13 April 2021 at 8.00 PM: In 2019, three siblings from the Denton whānau decided to set up a nursery and give back to their land in Taharoa, a remote village on the West Coast of the North Island known for its beautiful lakes and iron sand mine.

For decades, the mine has had a devastating impact on the awa as well as the land – so are their efforts too little too late? Also directed by Ramon Te Wake (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa).

When his daughter was born eight years ago, Khan Denton (Tainui) never imagined that she would be the catalyst for his transformation to ‘eco-warrior’. The Hamilton-based father is now the iwi partnership manager and marae community project leader at Solar City.

The ‘marae project’ is his initiative to help small Māori communities save money by switching their marae to solar energy. Denton’s ultimate goal is to shift the entire country to 100 per cent renewable energy.

Closer to home, he and his siblings – sister Hera and brother Rayn – have made a conscious decision to get involved in the restoration of their lake at Taharoa.

“I didn’t think this would be my life at all – I didn’t think I had a green finger to be honest but my daughter is the motivation for me. I want to make a difference for her and the next generation.”

A 13-part documentary series, HOME, LAND AND SEA – THE NEW AGE OF MĀORI FARMING premieres on Māori Television on Tuesday 30 March 2021 at 8.00 PM.

