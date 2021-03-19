Mediaworks Begins Independent Workplace Review

Press Release – MediaWorks

MediaWorks has announced it has appointed Maria Dew QC to carry out an independent workplace review.

The independent review follows the publication of allegations against individuals in the local music and media industries on social media.

MediaWorks CEO Cam Wallace says it will be a thorough review into past and current workplace culture and practices.

“This is a difficult time for the industry, but we are taking action and our executive team, along with the Board are committed to ensuring MediaWorks is a safe place to work. We will share the observations and recommendations from the independent review.”

The terms of reference for the review are in the process of being confirmed.

