Air New Zealand Sets Sights On Hobart

Air New Zealand is thrilled to announce it is adding Hobart as its tenth Australian destination.

The airline will be launching a non-stop service between Auckland and Hobart once quarantine-free travel is up and running.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says he expects this new route to be a great attraction for both Kiwis and Tasmanians.

“This route will be a much-needed economic boost for New Zealand’s tourism industry. Our Hobart-Auckland route will open a direct link between 540,000 potential Tasmanian tourists and our biggest city, with regional hot spots like Queenstown and Rotorua a short skip away.

“We’ll be providing flights on Thursdays and Sundays to make the most of domestic connectivity and provide the best long weekend options for travellers.”

While New Zealand will be a key destination for Tasmanians, the route will open opportunities for Kiwis too.

“As Australia’s second oldest city, Hobart is rich in heritage and its world-famous Museum of Old and New Art mixes antiquities among contemporary art. The city’s vibrant Salamanca Market and surrounding bars and restaurants are a terrific introduction to what’s on offer.

“But there is much more to see beyond the city. I think New Zealanders will be blown away with what they discover in Tasmania, from world class art and culture, to the food and wine scene, spectacular landscapes and an abundance of wildlife.

“There are 18 National Parks to explore, with over 2,000 kilometres of walking tracks where you may bump into a wombat or if you’re lucky, a Tasmanian Devil.

“Similarly, we know Tasmanians love to visit New Zealand and this non-stop service to Auckland will make it that much easier to get out into our great outdoors and access our winter playgrounds.”

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein says the announcement today of the new non-stop flights to Hobart from New Zealand is a significant opportunity for both destinations.

“I am very pleased that this service will enable us to welcome more New Zealanders to our State and encourage them to consider booking their next holiday in Tassie and see what we have to offer.”

Subject to final contract agreement, and government and regulatory approval, the airline will be flying year-round between Auckland and Hobart twice weekly using its A320neo fleet. Tickets will go on sale once quarantine-free travel across the Tasman is available.

