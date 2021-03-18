Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To The Commerce Act 1986

Press Release – Economic Development Science and Innovation

The Chairperson of the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee has called for submissions on the Commerce Amendment Bill.

The bill would amend the Commerce Act 1986. It would explicitly prohibit those who have substantial market power from doing something that has the purpose, effect, or likely effect of substantially lessening competition. This would align New Zealand law with the equivalent provision in Australian law. The bill would provide for exemptions, by allowing the Commerce Commission to authorise conduct that would otherwise be covered by the prohibition, if it is in the public interest.

The Act currently contains safe harbour provisions that protect certain intellectual property rights from specified prohibitions. The bill would repeal these. The bill also proposes other, more minor, amendments to improve the functioning of the Act.

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 30 April 2021.

