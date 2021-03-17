New Zealand Workplaces Asked To Contribute To Diversity Research

Press Release – Diversity Works

New Zealand organisations are being asked to contribute to valuable research uncovering important workplace diversity issues. The annual New Zealand Workplace Diversity Survey is underway for 2021. Diversity Works New Zealand Chief Executive Maretha …

New Zealand organisations are being asked to contribute to valuable research uncovering important workplace diversity issues.

The annual New Zealand Workplace Diversity Survey is underway for 2021.

Diversity Works New Zealand Chief Executive Maretha Smit says, “Every year the findings from this survey informs our collective understanding of trends in workplace diversity and inclusion. This supports us, as the national body for diversity and inclusion, to do relevant research and develop the resources that workplaces around the country may need to build a more inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We want to hear from businesses of all sizes across a wide range of sectors to ensure we are capturing robust data.”

The 2020 New Zealand Workplace Diversity Survey identified wellbeing, gender equity and bias as the three most important diversity issues in Kiwi organisations and highlighted that our workplaces need to strive to maintain a diverse and inclusive culture as our businesses recover from the Covid-19 fallout.

“When this research is complete, we will share the findings so New Zealand organisations can see how the challenges they are facing compare with other similar-sized businesses,” Smit says.

The 2021 survey closes at 5pm, Friday, March 26

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url