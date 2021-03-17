Farmers Shocked To Learn They Are Expected To Subsidize City Drivers

Press Release – FARM

“An analysis of the Climate Commission’s recommendations show that farming is expected to reach excessive emissions reduction targets that are not based on science at all, while users of fossil fuels get off lightly”, said Robin Grieve.

The Commission admits in its report that the methane emission reductions it proposes are required because CO2 emissions cannot be reduced fast enough, not because the emissions themselves cause global warming.

“Farmers are shocked. They face an outdated and unfair methane measuring formula. They are expected to forego production increases from efficiency gains that have kept the industry viable for decades. The impact on global temperatures of the consumption of their products is overstated leading to product resistance”.

“Farmers need to wake up to the kicking they are getting and fight back”, added Robin.

