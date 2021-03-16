New AI technology by DLA Piper helps to detect cartel activity

Press Release – DLA Piper

Global law firm DLA Piper announces the launch of Aiscension, a ground-breaking AI-enabled service designed to find cartel risks within corporations. Aiscension revolutionises risk detection by combining DLA Piper’s legal know-how with cutting-edge AI technology from Reveal, the leading provider of AI-powered e-Discovery software. Despite many companies having compliance systems in place, there is a constant risk that any business (or its subsidiaries) can become involved in cartel activity. Aiscension enhances compliance initiatives through its ability to detect and prevent cartels. This is particularly relevant in New Zealand right now, because cartel activity becomes a criminal offence from 8 April 2021.

DLA Piper Partner, Alicia Murray, says, “The tool we have is unique. It will help companies manage competition law risks in a way they haven’t been able to before. Aiscension combines best-in-class AI tech with our legal expertise to create faster, more effective and more accurate outcomes.”

Ilan Sherr, Legal Director at DLA Piper and Executive Director of Aiscension adds: “The efficiency and reduction in cost that Aiscension brings to the market opens up a whole new way for companies to view and mitigate cartel risk.”

This innovative service has the ability to analyse vast amounts of data relevant to many forms of cartel activity, such as price fixing, market sharing, bid rigging, information exchange and collective boycotts. Cartel activity is a key – and growing – risk area for businesses across all sectors.

DLA Piper will be offering the Aiscension service as part of its ‘Law&’ enhanced legal offering.

Commenting on the launch, Simon Levine, Global Co-CEO, DLA Piper says: “We continue to build on the momentum of introducing bold and innovative products and services. They allow our clients not only to directly address challenges, but also to seize opportunities. Aiscension is yet another example of the market-changing products we are developing.”

For more information about DLA Piper’s Aiscension, with Reveal AI technology, and to experience a demo, visit www.dlapiper.com/focus/aiscension/overview/.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. For more information, visit http://www.dlapiper.com

About Reveal

Reveal, with Brainspace technology, is a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform. Fueled by powerful AI technology and backed by the largest team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal’s cloud-based software offers a full suite of eDiscovery solutions all on one seamless platform. Users of Reveal include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design and multilingual user interfaces, Reveal, with Brainspace technology, is modernizing the practice of law, saving users time and money. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url