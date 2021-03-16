Dunedin Destination Plan To Be Refreshed

Press Release – Enterprise Dunedin

The Dunedin Destination Plan was first published in 2018 and was one of the first of its kind in New Zealand. The plan outlined how the Dunedin City Council’s Enterprise Dunedin proposed to market and manage Dunedin as a destination, in partnership with city stakeholders.

Following the release of new Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) Destination Management Plan guidelines and the significant changes to the visitor sector over the period since it was published, Enterprise Dunedin has commissioned Stafford Strategy to complete a refresh of the Destination Plan over the coming months.

John Christie Director Enterprise Dunedin says the refresh is timely, given the significant challenges presented by the pandemic, “It’s unlikely that tourism will go back to the way it was pre-COVID for quite some time, so we need to look at new opportunities and how Dunedin will present itself as a visitor destination in the future.”

“We have to take a collaborative approach in planning and delivery as we are all ambassadors for the city one way or the other, and now more than ever we need to ensure we’re working together to achieve the best outcomes.”

The refresh of the plan is one of fifteen Enterprise Dunedin initiatives funded by the Government’s Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme (STAPP).

The engagement process is now underway and will comprise of targeted stakeholder meetings and online or written submissions open to all interested parties.

The full consultation period until 14 May. Online feedback submissions will be open until 16 April.

The existing Dunedin Destination Plan can be found at: www.dunedinnz.com/dunedindestinationplan

