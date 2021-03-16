Advantage Has Been Recognized As An Approved Supplier To The New Zealand Government Marketplace.

Press Release – Advantage

Advantage has joined key suppliers to government on Marketplace, which recognises them as suppliers that government departments can purchase from.

Advantage has joined leading suppliers in the following categories:

Information Security Risk Management and Assessment

Information Security Assurance

ICT Security Incident Response, Investigation and Forensics

Regional Sales Executive for Advantage, Steve Smith said “Being in these catalogues gives government agencies and SOE’s the confidence that we have been pre-approved as a professional service provider. With our services being in the Marketplace catalogues, we have been recognised as a whole of government supplier, acknowledging the quality of our services and support.”

About Advantage

“Advantage has over 36 years of experience in the New Zealand IT market, providing enterprise-class solutions across almost all market segments including government, medical, retail, financial and legal,” says Regional Sales Executive, Steve Smith. “We are a technology-driven organisation that focuses on a true partnership with our clients – their success is intrinsically linked to ours.”

“To achieve this goal in today’s IT landscape, we maintain a level of flexibility and agility that few providers can rival. Our focus is on building scalable and secure solutions for customers that rely on highly connected IT services. Everything we do is secure by design and generally incorporates one or more of our security services which are often no longer optional in today’s environment. All services that we provide can be fully managed, customer-managed, or jointly managed, based on the customer’s requirements and internal resources.

For more information on Advantage, visit: https://Advantage.nz or go to LinkedIn.

