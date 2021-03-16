ACC Partners With Geneva Healthcare

Press Release – Geneva Healthcare

During these tough times with Covid-19 alert levels back in place around New Zealand. Geneva Healthcare’s Vocational Rehabilitation Service (VRS) has partnered with the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC). As a new Vocational Rehabilitation Service provider for ACC, Geneva can be a single point of contact for those receiving support.

This contract for service is effective from 1st March 2021 and everyone involved agrees on this partnership’s exciting potential.

Geneva has been working with trusted partner companies for coverage around the country, they have also focused on growing their Vocational Rehab Services in recent years with their recent purchase of four specialist businesses acquired in 2020 alone.

