No New Community Cases; 7 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no new cases in the community. There are seven new positive cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report today. One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 93. Our total number of confirmed …

There are no new cases in the community.

There are seven new positive cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report today.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 93. Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,074.

Since January 1, there have been 39 historical cases, out of a total of 263 cases.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 11 Mar Netherlands Qatar Around day 2 / symptomatic Hamilton 12 Mar* Singapore Around day 1 / routine testing Auckland 13 Mar India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 13 Mar India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 13 Mar Pakistan United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 13 Mar* Singapore Around day 1 / routine testing Auckland 13 Mar* Qatar Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland

*Full travel itineraries pending

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,821,426.

On Sunday, 2,440 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 5,464 tests processed per day.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit

https://www.arphs.health.nz/

Information on all testing locations nationwide is available on the Healthpoint website

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,751,806 registered users, an increase of more than 47,000 users in the past fortnight.

Poster scans have reached 221,019,392 and users have created 8,504,040 manual diary entries. There have been 1,107,949 scans in the last 24 hours.

It’s great to see ongoing good use of the NZ COVID Tracer app and it’s vitally important that Kiwis continue to do so. Please scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url